Tom Hanks’ Greyhound sequel is set to film early next year

The Tom Hanks World War II movie Greyhound was initially slated to debut in theaters but experienced several delays before Apple TV+ acquired the rights and premiered the period film in the summer of 2020. Greyhound became one of Apple’s most-watched movies, and it was reported that a sequel was greenlit to be in the works. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone have inked a multi-year exclusive overall deal with Apple TV+ to develop, produce, and distribute a variety of series, documentaries, and unscripted projects. One of those projects is the Greyhound sequel.

Deadline is now reporting that the sequel to Greyhound is now set to film in January 2026 with a start in Sydney, Australia. Hanks is due to reprise his role as Captain Krause and has also written the screenplay. Director Aaron Schneider also returns along with producer Gary Goetzman for Hanks’ Playtone company. Per Deadline, “the next chapter in the Greyhound saga will follow Krause and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the ocean in the Pacific as they help turn the tide of the war.” Casting has not been announced yet, but actors from the first film are currently in talks to reprise their roles, including Stephen Graham, who has recently collected accolades for his Netflix series Adolescence.

Greyhound told a thrilling story inspired by actual events from the Battle of the Atlantic based on The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester. Tom Hanks starred as Ernest Krause, a first-time captain who leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” to the front lines of WWII. With no air cover protection for five days, Captain Krause and his convoy battled the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats to give the allies a chance to win the war. Aaron Schneider directed Greyhound from a screenplay by Tom Hanks.