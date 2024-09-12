Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner, Kyra Sedgwick, and Jon Gries cast in romantic thriller Carolina Caroline

Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier (Dinner in America) from a screenplay by first-time feature writer Tom Dean, a film titled Carolina Caroline is currently in production – but rather than filming in North or South Carolina, it’s being made in Kentucky. When you first look at the cast list as reported by Deadline, you might be led to believe that this is a horror project, because in the lead roles we have genre icons Samara Weaving (whose previous credits include Ready or NotMayhemThe BabysitterGuns AkimboScream VI, and episodes of Ash vs. Evil Dead) and Kyle Gallner, who has been in the likes of Red, The Haunting in Connecticut, Jennifer’s Body, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Red State, The Walking Dead, The Cleanse, Alien Code, Ghosts of War, SmileThe PassengerMother, May I?; and the upcoming Smile sequel. But this one isn’t horror; it’s being described as a romantic crime thriller.

The story centers on a young woman (Weaving) who skips her small town — in search of her estranged mother — alongside a charismatic con man (Gallner) on the run from the law. The duo leave a wave of crime and passion behind them as they hustle their way through the Southeast.

Weaving and Gallner are joined in the cast by Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) as the estranged mother mentioned in the synopsis and Jon Gries – best known to most as Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite, though I often think of his roles in Real Genius, TerrorVision, and The Monster Squad.

Carolina Caroline is being produced by Bee-Hive Productions’ Stephen Braun, Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim and Trevor White, The Wonder Company’s Eric B. Fleischman and Chris Abernathy, and Create & Complete Entertainment’s Chris Ward. MacPac Entertainment’s Jan McAdoo serves as an executive producer with Brittany Kahan Ward and Trent Hubbard. Star Thrower executive Laena Carroll is co-producing.

Rehmeier provided the following statement: “Samara and Kyle are delivering truly electric, nuanced performances, equal parts thrilling, romantic, comedic and moving. It’s been inspiring working with them Kyra Sedgwick and Jon Gries, as well as my regular core crew of artists and the entire incredible team on this project.

I was sold on Carolina Caroline as soon as I saw the cast list, so I look forward to seeing how this one is going to turn out. Does Carolina Caroline sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

