Carolina Caroline: Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner romantic thriller will get a theatrical release in 2026

Posted 5 hours ago
The romantic crime thriller Carolina Caroline, starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner, will get a theatrical release next yearThe romantic crime thriller Carolina Caroline, starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner, will get a theatrical release next year

Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier (Dinner in America) from a screenplay by first-time feature writer Tom Dean, a film titled Carolina Caroline went into production last year – but rather than filming in North or South Carolina, it was made in Kentucky. We’ve been wondering when we would have the chance to watch this “romantic crime thriller,” and now Deadline reports that it has taken a major step forward: Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to the film (which had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last month) and are planning to give it a theatrical release sometime in 2026.

In the lead roles we have genre icons Samara Weaving (whose previous credits include Ready or NotMayhemThe BabysitterGuns AkimboScream VI, and episodes of Ash vs. Evil Dead) and Kyle Gallner, who has been in the likes of Red, The Haunting in Connecticut, Jennifer’s Body, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Red State, The Walking Dead, The Cleanse, Alien Code, Ghosts of War, SmileThe PassengerMother, May I?; and Smile 2. The story centers on a young woman (Weaving) who skips her small town — in search of her estranged mother — alongside a charismatic con man (Gallner) on the run from the law. The duo leave a wave of crime and passion behind them as they hustle their way through the Southeast. Deadline notes that the film “features a wide-ranging country music soundtrack,” with songs from the likes of Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, and others.

Weaving and Gallner are joined in the cast by Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) as the estranged mother mentioned in the synopsis and Jon Gries – best known to most as Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite, though I often think of his roles in Real Genius, TerrorVision, and The Monster Squad.

Carolina Caroline is being produced by Bee-Hive Productions’ Stephen Braun, Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim and Trevor White, The Wonder Company’s Eric B. Fleischman and Chris Abernathy, and Create & Complete Entertainment’s Chris Ward. MacPac Entertainment’s Jan McAdoo serves as an executive producer with Brittany Kahan Ward and Trent Hubbard. Star Thrower executive Laena Carroll is co-producing.

Rehmeier provided the following statement: “Samara and Kyle are delivering truly electric, nuanced performances, equal parts thrilling, romantic, comedic and moving. It’s been inspiring working with them Kyra Sedgwick and Jon Gries, as well as my regular core crew of artists and the entire incredible team on this project.“ When JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols interviewed Samara Weaving last year, she had this to say about the film and working with Kyle Gallner: “Oh, it’s gonna be magical. It’s gonna be… he’s awesome. I’ve been wanting to work with him for ages and I’m so glad we got to find this.

Are you interested in Carolina Caroline, and are you glad to hear that it will be getting a theatrical release in 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

