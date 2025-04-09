Siena Agudong cast as Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan’s Carrie TV series

Variety reports that Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) has been cast as Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming TV series based on Stephen King’s Carrie.
The TV series is described as a “bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.” Sue Snell is a classmate of Carrie’s who initially joins in on the bullying but later tries to befriend her. Amy Irving played the character in the original Carrie movie, and she also reprised the role for The Rage: Carrie 2. Kandyse McClure played the character in the 2002 TV movie, and Gabriella Wilde played her in the 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz.
As for the title role, it was revealed earlier today that Summer H. Howell (Cult of Chucky) is in talks to play Carrie. Milly Shapiro (Hereditary) was rumoured to be in talks earlier in the month. Production on the series is expected to shoot in Vancouver this summer. Flanagan is writing, directing, and executive producing the Carrie TV series, in addition to serving as showrunner.
Siena Agudong was recently seen starring in Kevin Smith’s The 4:30 Movie, which our own Alex Maidy said was “the best thing Smith has made in almost thirty years.” The film, which is loosely based on Smith’s own youth, follows a group of teens who spend their weekends sneaking into movies at the local theater. “Kevin Smith movies have always worn their hearts on their sleeves, with Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy each having an emotional center that grounded the otherwise ridiculous comedic moments. But The 4:30 Movie may be the most honest film that Smith has made since Chasing Amy and is all the more sincere as it is rooted in his own experiences,” Maidy wrote. “Sure, some of the jokes fall flat and may be familiar to those of us who grew up with the same cinematic interests, but they all feel genuine and get a boost thanks to the youthful cast instead of Smith’s repertory players who have all aged out of leading movies like this.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.
