Catan: Netflix developing movie & TV projects based on the popular board game

Catan is set to become a multi-media franchise as Netflix has closed a deal for the exclusive global rights to the popular board game. The streaming service will develop live-action and animated movies, a scripted TV series, as well as unscripted projects and even video games.

Designed by Klaus Teuber and first published in Germany in 1995 as The Settlers of Catan, the board game has players filling the roles of settlers on the fictional island of Catan, with each attempting to build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources.

“ Anyone who has played Catan knows that the intense strategy at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama, ” said Jinny Howe, Head of Scripted Series, US and Canada, Netflix. “ We’re thrilled to partner across series, features, animation, and games to bring this world to life for hardcore ‘Settlers’ and new fans alike. “

Thomas Koegler, CEO of Catan publisher Asmodee, said, “ Millions of people are enjoying Catan since it was created and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming. I am thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe, I find it exciting for the future of the brand. It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes, and I am delighted to continue Asmodee’s relationship with Netflix. “

“ When our father Klaus Teuber first introduced Catan thirty years ago, he imagined an aspirational world where people would gather by trading, building and settling together — both at the table and beyond it, ” Benjamin and Guido Teuber, co-CEOs of Catan GmbH, said. “ This collaboration with Netflix marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. For three decades, Catan has connected families and friends around the world. Now, we’re thrilled to see it inspire storytelling on a global stage — staying true to our father’s vision of creativity, strategy and human connection. ”

This isn’t the first time that a live-action adaptation of Catan has been in the works, as Sony Pictures was in negotiations to do just that back in 2017. I haven’t played the game myself, but as Catan has sold more than 32 million copies in 40 languages, there’s clearly a massive fan base behind the franchise. Will they show up for movies, TV shows, and more?