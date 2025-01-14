CATnip: Jake Busey, Charlotte Kirk take on feral killer cats in horror comedy

Jake Busey has taken on aliens in the likes of The Predator and Starship Troopers, vampires in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and was even a rampaging ghost himself in The Frighteners. With credits like The Reckoning, The Lair, and Duchess, we’ve also seen Charlotte Kirk face off with a variety of threats. But Busey and Kirk are set to take on their biggest challenge yet in the upcoming horror comedy CATnip : feral killer cats.

Coming Soon reports that CATnip is scheduled to begin filming in Los Angeles next month. Written and directed by Nyle Cavazos Garcia, who is also producing the film with Rob Margolies and Keli Price, CATnip is described as “Gremlins for grown-ups.”

Here’s the synopsis: The Betancourt family has just moved from the projects of New York City to an up-and-coming neighborhood in San Pedro, CA, hoping for a fresh start and better life. Immediately, they feel like outcasts and are not welcomed by their eclectic neighbors as they had hoped. A thick, dangerous fog from LA Harbor forces everybody to stay indoors on Christmas Eve, and things go quickly from bad to worse when the apartment building is overtaken by a horde of blood-thirsty, feral killer cats. Now the family and their new neighbors must band together and overcome their differences if they are going to fend off the cats and survive until Christmas morning.

Busey and Kirk are joined in the cast by Geoffrey Arend (500 Days of Summer), Lorelei Linklater (American Trash), Kylee Levien (Roswell Delirium), Lord Kraven (S.W.A.T.), and Christian Calloway (Destroy All Neighbors), plus a pair who have experiencing working on major horror franchises: Brooke Bundy, who played an unhelpful mother in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, and Tiffany Helm, who met a bad end in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning.

Are you interested in watching this cast battle feral killer cats in CATnip? Share your thoughts on this horror comedy by leaving a comment below. Here’s a poster to check out while you’re scrolling down: