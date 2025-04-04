Is Channing Tatum playing someone other than Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday?

Channing Tatum says he doesn’t know if he’s playing Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday. All they did was give him a chair to watch the movie in.

When Marvel Studios held its chair-tastic cast reveal event for the upcoming event film Avengers: Doomsday, fans were surprised to see Channing Tatum’s name among the bunch. Tatum plays the kinetic card-dealing Cajun Gambit in Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine, and the thought of him returning for Doomsday is an exciting prospect. However, while speaking with ExtraTV, Tatum said something that has fans thinking he could play another character in the ambitious superhero saga.

“Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair,” Tatum told the outlet. “They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn’t exactly Gambit. So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no’s, and I’ve only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that’s where I’m at.”

What? A chair to watch the movie in? Who are you trying to kid, Channing? Marvel left a lot of names out of the first round of casting announcements, and your name was there, so you’d have a good vantage point to watch the film. I don’t think so. Then again, what the hell do I know? It’s not like Marvel is blowing my inbox with casting secrets for their upcoming movie.

Paramount brought Tatum’s upcoming film, Roofman, to CinemaCon, where the crowd saw footage of the Derek Cianfrance-directed crime drama. Roofman focuses on a rooftop robber, Jeffrey Manchester, and his time on the lam to avoid capture. Tatum’s Manchester is a polite thief who goes to jail, escapes, and hides in a Toys R Us where Peter Dinklage plays a manager. Dinklage’s character is a jerk, and Kirsten Dunst also works there. Manchester develops a crush on her, all while trying to hide from the cops.

Let’s pretend for a moment that Channing Tatum isn’t playing Gambit. Who do you think he should play in Avengers: Doomsday? What did you think about his Gambit performance? Is his version an excellent gag for Deadpool and Wolverine, or can he play the character for the long haul in a Marvel event film as massive as Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.