Channing Tatum explains why he lent his voice to Demon Slayer

While Netflix hit big with their animated film, Kpop Demon Hunters, the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – the Movie Infinity Castle made a surprising trek to the top of the box office this past week. The platform Crunchyroll, which streams anime content, handled Demon Slayer‘s North American release and its current global gross sits somewhere above $400 million. There is a character in Demon Slayer named Keizo, who has a small, but significant part in the film. Audiences may have recognized the voice of Keizo in this English dub to be from Channing Tatum.

Tatum would walk the red carpet at the premiere of Demon Slayer with his daughter, Everly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum and his daughter’s passionate fandom of anime is what motivated him to sign up for a role in the movie. Tatum spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere and explained, “We’ve been watching this for so long.” Tatum’s daughter would then add, “It’s beautifully made and has an incredible storyline, and I love anime in general. It’s beautifully animated.”

Tatum also posted on his social media, “Walking the #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle carpet with Evie by my side was honestly a dream come true. She’s been my anime inspiration from the start, and sharing this moment with her made my first time voicing Keizo extra special. Having a project we both love in theaters now just feels unreal-heart is full and fanboy levels are off the charts!”

Per THR, “Here’s the backstory on that character: Keizo is a kind widower whose wife took her own life shortly after their daughter, Koyuki, was born. He owns a dojo where he takes care of his sick daughter and teaches students in the ways of the bare-fisted Soryu fighting style.”