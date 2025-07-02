Charlize Theron reveals her feelings on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Charlize Theron is back in The Old Guard 2 from Netflix. However, one of her most iconic characters would be presented to the world in 2015 with Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. Since the release of the film and the subsequent reaction, George Miller would be developing a Furiosa solo prequel, which Theron would not be in consideration for. Theron reacted by saying, “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

Theron is on the promotional circuit for Old Guard 2 and has spoken with The Hollywood Reporter, where she also talks about how she feels about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Since the former Furiosa actress had been vocal about how heartbreaking it was that she was recast in a solo film after a long development period, THR asked if she had seen the movie. Theron answered,





I watched it, and I think it’s a beautiful film. I am a massive fan of Anya [Taylor-Joy]. She’s an incredible actor. There’s nothing around [the recasting] that, to me, felt malicious. It was something that just dragged out for too long, and I totally understand it. It still doesn’t make it feel any better. I probably lived in [Furiosa’s] body the longest out of any of my characters, and it was challenging. It was really challenging. But I am so supportive of what ended up happening, and I think the movie is absolutely beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Greg Rucka wrote the screenplay for The Old Guard 2 with Sarah L. Walker and serves as executive producer. The sequel is being produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance, Theron, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah, and Marc Evans of Marc Evans Productions. Prince-Bythewood is also on board as producer, but passed the helm over to Victoria Mahoney, who has previously directed episodes of multiple TV shows, including You and Lovecraft Country, and was also the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Theron is joined in the cast by fellow returning Old Guard cast members KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Veronica Ngo, as well as new additions Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. The sequel has the following logline: Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence. Here’s the full synopsis: Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.

The Old Guard 2 streams on Netflix starting July 2.