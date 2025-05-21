Jason Momoa abandons peace for violence during the unification and colonization of Hawai’i in Apple’s Chief of War teaser trailer

After partnering for the dystopian Sci-Fi series See, Jason Momoa and AppleTV+ are getting the band back together for Chief of War, an epic historical drama focusing on the unification and colonization of Hawai’i from an Indigenous perspective. Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser trailer for Chief of War, a nine-episode series built on a foundation of blood, sacrifice, and fighting spirit.

Jason Momoa stars, writes, and executive produces Chief of War. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series based on true events follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. Chief of War will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.

Told from an Indigenous perspective, Chief of War is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

Chief of War is produced for Apple TV+ by FIFTH SEASON and Chernin Entertainment. Momoa directs the season finale and serves as executive producer. Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, and Brian Mendoza. Justin Chon directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engstrom, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence, and Tim Van Patten also serve as executive producers. Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham during his tenure with Bleeding Fingers Music, the multiple Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer collective co-founded by Zimmer in 2013.

In Apple TV+’s Chief of War teaser trailer, invasion is imminent, and Ka’iana (Jason Momoa) isn’t about to take the event lightly. To combat oppression and erasure, Ka’iana works to unite the leaders of the Hawai’in islands before evil takes root and changes history. The Chief of War teaser trailer boasts picturesque island vistas, gorgeous and authentic costume design, intense action, and enchanting music to set the mood.

What do you think of today’s Chief of War teaser trailer? Would you go sledding with Ka’iana and his people? Let us know in the comments section below.