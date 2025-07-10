Chief of War: Battles erupt in the new trailer for the Jason Momoa series

The second trailer to Apple TV+’s epic historical series has landed on our shores. Jason Momoa created the upcoming series Chief of War with Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett.

Momoa stars, writes, and executive produces Chief of War. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series based on true events follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. Chief of War will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.

The press release reads,

Told from an Indigenous perspective, Chief of War is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

Chief of War is produced for Apple TV+ by FIFTH SEASON and Chernin Entertainment. Momoa directs the season finale and serves as executive producer. Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, and Brian Mendoza. Justin Chon directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engstrom, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence, and Tim Van Patten also serve as executive producers. Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham during his tenure with Bleeding Fingers Music, the multiple Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer collective co-founded by Zimmer in 2013.

Meanwhile, Momoa is also confirmed for a return to the Dune universe for the now officially titled Dune: Part Three. “Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not,” Momoa told Craig Melvin of Today. “But it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?… Yeah, I’m going to be coming back.“ Although Duncan Idaho was killed off in the first movie, fans of Frank Herbert’s novels know that the character does reappear.