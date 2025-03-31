Dune 3: Jason Momoa confirms he’ll be back as Duncan Idaho

While making an appearance on Today, Jason Momoa confirmed that he will be returning for Dune 3 as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides.

“ Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, ” Momoa told Craig Melvin. “ But it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?… Yeah, I’m going to be coming back. “

Although Duncan Idaho was killed off in the first movie, fans of Frank Herbert’s novels know that the character does reappear. I won’t say exactly how that happens, but if you know, you know.

Denis Villeneuve will be back to helm Dune 3, but he isn’t viewing it as the completion of a trilogy. “ First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych, ” Villeneuve said. “ It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity. ” Villeneuve added that the story “ takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances. ” He also confirmed that it “ will finish the Paul Atreides arc. ” Production on the sequel could kick off as early as this summer.

As for Momoa, the actor will next be seen in A Minecraft Movie. The first reactions to the live-action adaptation of the best-selling video game franchise have been mixed, but our own Alex Maidy enjoyed it a lot. “ I had way more fun with A Minecraft Movie than I expected, ” he wrote. “ Jack Black and Jason Momoa are the comedy duo we need and deserve. Great easter eggs for fans of the game and edgier humor than I expected from a PG movie. Think Jumanji meets Nacho Libre. “