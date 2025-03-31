Dune 3: Jason Momoa confirms he’ll be back as Duncan Idaho

While making an appearance on Today, Jason Momoa confirmed that he will be returning for Dune 3 as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides.
“Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not,” Momoa told Craig Melvin. “But it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?… Yeah, I’m going to be coming back.“
Although Duncan Idaho was killed off in the first movie, fans of Frank Herbert’s novels know that the character does reappear. I won’t say exactly how that happens, but if you know, you know.
Denis Villeneuve will be back to helm Dune 3, but he isn’t viewing it as the completion of a trilogy. “First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve said. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.” Villeneuve added that the story “takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.” He also confirmed that it “will finish the Paul Atreides arc.” Production on the sequel could kick off as early as this summer.
As for Momoa, the actor will next be seen in A Minecraft Movie. The first reactions to the live-action adaptation of the best-selling video game franchise have been mixed, but our own Alex Maidy enjoyed it a lot. “I had way more fun with A Minecraft Movie than I expected,” he wrote. “Jack Black and Jason Momoa are the comedy duo we need and deserve. Great easter eggs for fans of the game and edgier humor than I expected from a PG movie. Think Jumanji meets Nacho Libre.“
The official synopsis reads: “Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.” A Minecraft Movie will hit theaters on April 4th.
