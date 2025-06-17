Dune 3: Nakoa-Wolf Momoa & Ida Brooke join the sequel as the children of Paul Atreides

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have joined the cast of Dune 3 as Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). The casting was first reported by Nexus Point News and confirmed by Deadline.

If Nakoa-Wolf Momoa’s name looks familiar to you, that’s because he’s the son of Jason Momoa, who was featured in the first Dune movie as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides. Dune 3 will be Nakoa-Wolf’s big-screen debut. Ida Brooke has a little more experience, but she is still a newcomer to the scene. She has appeared in several episodes of Apple’s Silo series as well as The Primrose Railway Children.

Although the characters of Leto II and Ghanima do appear in Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, they have a much bigger role in Children of Dune. Perhaps Denis Villeneuve will be drawing a little from this story as well.

Related Robert Pattinson being eyed for significant role in Dune 3

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are expected to return for the sequel, with Jason Momoa confirming that he’ll be back as well. Robert Pattinson is also being eyed to play the film’s main villain. This character is believed to be Scytale, a key figure in the conspiracy to overthrow Paul Atreides.