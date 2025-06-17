Dune 3: Nakoa-Wolf Momoa & Ida Brooke join the sequel as the children of Paul Atreides

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have joined the cast of Dune 3 as Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). The casting was first reported by Nexus Point News and confirmed by Deadline.
If Nakoa-Wolf Momoa’s name looks familiar to you, that’s because he’s the son of Jason Momoa, who was featured in the first Dune movie as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides. Dune 3 will be Nakoa-Wolf’s big-screen debut. Ida Brooke has a little more experience, but she is still a newcomer to the scene. She has appeared in several episodes of Apple’s Silo series as well as The Primrose Railway Children.
Although the characters of Leto II and Ghanima do appear in Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, they have a much bigger role in Children of Dune. Perhaps Denis Villeneuve will be drawing a little from this story as well.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are expected to return for the sequel, with Jason Momoa confirming that he’ll be back as well. Robert Pattinson is also being eyed to play the film’s main villain. This character is believed to be Scytale, a key figure in the conspiracy to overthrow Paul Atreides.
Villeneuve will be back to helm Dune 3, but he isn’t viewing it as the completion of a trilogy. “First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve said. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.” Villeneuve added that the story “takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.” He also confirmed that it “will finish the Paul Atreides arc.” Production on the sequel could kick off as early as this summer.