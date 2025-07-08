The next Dune will be shot with IMAX cameras and has an official title

Dune: Part Two was released in March of 2024 and conquered the box office with over $700 million global total. Dune 3 sees Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s third book in the trilogy, Dune: Messiah, bringing Paul Atreides’ story to its end. While it was naturally assumed that the third Dune, whose source material would come from Messiah, would sport that title, Variety announces that Denis Villeneuve will keep the title continuity simple and officially call the next one Dune: Part Three.

Additionally, while Villeneuve hasn’t yet achieved the stature to film the entire movie with IMAX cameras like Christopher Nolan will with The Odyssey, there will be sequences that will be filmed with the special format cameras.

While Denis Villeneuve has been keeping much of what Dune: Part Three will hold secret, he did tease that Chani (Zendaya) will have even more character development, especially given how things were left in Dune: Part Two. However, we do of course know how the book goes, as it was published nearly 60 years ago. As for that more specific plot: “Dune Messiah continues the story of Paul Atreides, better known-and feared-as the man christened Muad’Dib. As Emperor of the Known Universe, he possesses more power than a single man was ever meant to wield. Worshipped as a religious icon by the fanatical Fremens, Paul faces the enmity of the political houses he displaced when he assumed the throne-and a conspiracy conducted within his own sphere of influence. And even as House Atreides begins to crumble around him from the machinations of his enemies, the true threat to Paul comes to his lover, Chani, and the unborn heir to his family’s dynasty.”