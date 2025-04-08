Robert Pattinson being eyed for significant role in Dune 3

Denis Villeneuve has already assembled quite the cast for his Dune movies, but Deadline reports that Robert Pattinson may be circling a role in the upcoming Dune 3. The report points out that Pattinson hasn’t received a formal offer, but there is “ strong interest ” in the actor joining the project.

It’s not known what role Pattinson would play in Dune 3, but it’s said to be a “ significant one compared to some of the other new openings. ” Those who are more familiar with Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah may have a better idea of which character this could be. According to THR, Pattinson could be playing the main villain of the movie. This could be Scytale, a key figure in the conspiracy to overthrow Paul Atreides.

Villeneuve will be back to helm Dune 3, but he isn’t viewing it as the completion of a trilogy. “ First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych, ” Villeneuve said. “ It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity. ” Villeneuve added that the story “ takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances. ” He also confirmed that it “ will finish the Paul Atreides arc. ” Production on the sequel could kick off as early as this summer.

Pattinson was recently seen starring in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17. The film is already available to watch on Digital and On Demand after being deemed a box office disappointment. Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film but acknowledged that it’s “ all over the place ” in terms of quality. “ It’s one of the few recent films where I went back and forth between thinking it was a disaster and a masterpiece over and over again – sometimes in the same scene, depending on who was being showcased, ” Bumbray wrote. “ Some of it is grating – some of it is superb. It doesn’t really work as a whole, but you know what? I’m glad it exists. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Who could you see Robert Pattinson playing in Dune 3?