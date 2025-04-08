Robert Pattinson being eyed for significant role in Dune 3

Denis Villeneuve has already assembled quite the cast for his Dune movies, but Deadline reports that Robert Pattinson may be circling a role in the upcoming Dune 3. The report points out that Pattinson hasn’t received a formal offer, but there is “strong interest” in the actor joining the project.
It’s not known what role Pattinson would play in Dune 3, but it’s said to be a “significant one compared to some of the other new openings.” Those who are more familiar with Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah may have a better idea of which character this could be. According to THR, Pattinson could be playing the main villain of the movie. This could be Scytale, a key figure in the conspiracy to overthrow Paul Atreides.
Villeneuve will be back to helm Dune 3, but he isn’t viewing it as the completion of a trilogy. “First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve said. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.” Villeneuve added that the story “takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.” He also confirmed that it “will finish the Paul Atreides arc.” Production on the sequel could kick off as early as this summer.
Pattinson was recently seen starring in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17. The film is already available to watch on Digital and On Demand after being deemed a box office disappointment. Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film but acknowledged that it’s “all over the place” in terms of quality. “It’s one of the few recent films where I went back and forth between thinking it was a disaster and a masterpiece over and over again – sometimes in the same scene, depending on who was being showcased,” Bumbray wrote. “Some of it is grating – some of it is superb. It doesn’t really work as a whole, but you know what? I’m glad it exists.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
Who could you see Robert Pattinson playing in Dune 3?
