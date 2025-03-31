First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is “uneven,” “insanely bonkers,” and better than it has any right to be

I hope haters enjoy the taste of crow because that’s what’s for dinner, as the first reactions to A Minecraft Movie defy expectations! As the quality of video game adaptations continues to improve with Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and shows like Fallout and The Last of Us, are we beginning to heal from the scars left by 1993’s Super Mario Bros. movie? If critics and fans have anything to say, WB’s A Minecraft Movie is another delightful foray into a prolific gaming platform on the silver screen!

While reactions to A Minecraft Movie remain mixed, most audience members say the film is delightful, surprisingly funny, and better than it has any right to be. One reviewer you can trust is JoBlo’s Alex Maidy, who schlepped the whole family to the cinema to see A Minecraft Movie, including his son, Ben, whose quote is poised to appear in marketing materials.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft; it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Directed by Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, and Gentlemen Broncos helmer Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie urges audiences to let their imaginations soar as Jack Black (Steve) welcomes them to a world fueled by big ideas, meticulous planning, and unpredictable outcomes waiting around every corner. Minecraft fans and adults prepare to get lost in a world of danger, mystery, and quirky mobs!

Check out some of the reactions to A Minecraft Movie below:

I had way more fun with @AMinecraftMovie than I expected. @jackblack and Jason Momoa are the comedy duo we need and deserve. Great easter eggs for fans of the game and edgier humor than I expected from a PG movie. Think Jumanji meets Nacho Libre. Full review at @joblocom soon. pic.twitter.com/6jQKg6n53m — Alex Maidy (@electricmaidy) March 31, 2025

A Minecraft Movie while not taking itself seriously is still able to make things fun for the whole community. You will enjoy it no matter if you’re a 30 year old or a 10 year old!! #Minecraft #MinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/11bgJiuvxa — RipleyCLASSICS (@Ri51621Ripley) March 30, 2025

#MinecraftMovie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you'd expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it's got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too! pic.twitter.com/jvPXmxN7XM — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) March 30, 2025

THE MINECRAFT Movie: a lot of it feels muddled, and it’s unclear what audience it’s actually aiming for. A few jokes really work, but a lot of the humor is crass or doesn’t land. Black and Momoa are clearly having fun, but other characters are given nothing to do. More soon. pic.twitter.com/wdRQCfThSr — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 30, 2025

Social embargo is now up – A MINECRAFT MOVIE is easily the worst movie I have seen in years. Not one iota of it is entertaining aside from Jennifer Coolidge, whose back must be breaking from having to hold up this mess. Appalling storyline and script, if you can call them that. — Jasmine Valentine (@thejasvalentine) March 30, 2025

#Minecraftmovie is destined to be a cult classic just as Napoleon Dynamite & Nacho Libre have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into Minecraft. It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie. pic.twitter.com/HBH4jIebl1 — Zach Pope (@popetheking) March 30, 2025