Children of Blood and Bone action fantasy film casts Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, & more

With the best-selling fantasy novels Children of Blood and Bone, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, and Children of Anguish and Anarchy, author Tomi Adeyemi told readers a story known as the Legacy of the Orisha trilogy – and now it’s time for Adeyemi’s books to start getting the film adaptation treatment. Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment, along with Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment – the team behind the Twilight series – are producing an adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone alongside Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures, with Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) on board to direct the film from a screenplay she wrote with Adeyemi. The project is set up at Paramount Pictures, and today the studio announced the names of several cast members: Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King) is set to play Zelie, with Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) as Amari, Damson Idris (Snowfall) as Inan, Tosin Cole (Supacell) as Tzain, Viola Davis (G20) as Mama Agba, Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) as Admiral Kaea, Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) as Lekan, Lashana Lynch (Bob Marley: One Love) as Jumoke, and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) as King Saran. Regina King (Shirley), Diaana Babnicova (Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot), and Bukky Bakray (Rocks) are said to be in negotiations to play Queen Nehanda, Folake, and Binta, respectively.

A press release notes that there will be additional castings from an open casting call for actors living in Nigeria.

Adeyemi and Reggie Rock Bythewood are executive producing the film. Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins, along with Motion Picture Group Presidents Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland, acquired the rights to the trilogy in a highly competitive bidding war. The production of Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to take place in South Africa soon.

In Children of Blood and Bone, in an African fantasy kingdom, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Prince-Bythewood provided the following statement: “ I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s Children of Blood and Bone and the vibrant world of Orisha to life. Our incredible ensemble reflects the whole of the diaspora. This is where our magic lies. “

Children of Blood and Bone is set to receive a theatrical release, including IMAX screens, on January 15th, 2027. Are you looking forward to this film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.