Interview: Catching up with Christine Elise of Child’s Play 2, Cult of Chucky, and the Chucky TV series

Christine Elise has shared the screen with Chucky the killer doll several times over the decades, first appearing as the heroine Kyle in Child’s Play 2 back in 1990, then reprising the role for Cult of Chucky (the seventh film in the series) in 2017 and multiple episodes of the Chucky TV show, which ran for three seasons, from 2021 to 2024. JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was able to catch up with Elise at the Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention in California last month and talked with her about her experiences working with Chucky and interacting with the horror community – and you can find out what she had to say by checking out the interview video embedded above.

In addition to her work with Chucky, Elise may be best known for playing Emily Valentine in 12 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, a version of herself in the meta revival BH90210, and Harper Tracy in 15 episodes of ER. During the interview, Elise reveals that she would love to get a role in another horror franchise, saying it would be “f*cking awesome” to get to be killed by Jason Voorhees of the Friday the 13th franchise, Michael Myers of the Halloween franchise, or Art the Clown of the Terrifier franchise.

Elise’s other credits include the Get Shorty TV series, Castle, Prom, Cold Case, Charmed, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, JAG, Judging Amy, Body Snatchers, Boiling Point, Northern Exposure, the ’90s versions of Fantasy Island and The Outer Limits, In the Heat of the Night, China Beach, Matlock, Father Dowling Mysteries, Head of the Class, Baywatch, 21 Jump Street, the short-lived ’90s TV version of A League of Their Own, and much more.

I always thought the Kyle character was awesome in Child's Play 2, so I was very glad to see Christine Elise come back for Cult of Chucky and the Chucky TV series.

And make sure to stay tuned through the whole video to catch a cameo appearance by Ken Foree of Dawn of the Dead, From Beyond, Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, The Devil’s Rejects, etc.