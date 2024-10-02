Child’s Play 2 (1990) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, a cool moment from The Crow, a memorable shark attack from Jaws 2, and a creepy moment from Lost Highway, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series with a look at a scene from the 1990 slasher sequel Child’s Play 2 (watch it HERE) – and if you’re familiar with that movie, it will probably come as no surprise that the “best scene” pick comes from the climactic chase that takes place inside a doll factory.

Directed by John Lafia from a screenplay by Don Mancini, Child’s Play 2 has the following synopsis: Two years after serial killer Charles Lee Ray inserted his soul into a Chucky doll, a toy company attempts to re-create the doll, bringing Ray back in the process. The possessed doll, intent on claiming a human body, kills his way toward former owner Andy, who now lives in a foster home. Andy’s foster sister, Kyle, tries to protect him, but his foster parents believe Andy is just a troubled kid — and Chucky’s murderous path continues.

The film stars Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jenny Agutter, Gerrit Graham, Grace Zabriskie, Peter Haskell, Beth Grant, and Greg Germann, with Brad Dourif providing the voice of Chucky.

