Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention interviews with Melanie Kinnaman, Christine Elise, and Pirates of the Caribbean cast

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Check out our interviews with Melanie Kinnaman, Christine Elise, and Pirates of the Caribbean franchise cast members!

JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was recently able to catch up with several popular Final Girls at the Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention in California. We’ve previously shared Ryan’s interviews with Lisa Wilcox from the Elm Street franchise, Christine Elise from the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise, and Melanie Kinnaman from Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. He also got to talk with one of the horror genre’s greatest male heroes, Ken Foree, the legendary character actor Michael Ironside, makeup artist Ve Neill and character actor Daniel Roebuck. But we’re not done sharing Vampire Weekend interviews yet! Now, we’ve collected moments from Ryan’s conversations with Melanie Kinnaman and Christine Elise in the video embedded above, which also includes previously unreleased interviews with Kevin McNally, Martin Klebba, and Lee Arenberg of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise!

McNally has racked up nearly 200 acting credits over the course of his screen acting career, which stretches back to the 1970s. He played the role of Joshamee Gibbs in all five of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Klebba made his screen debut in 2000 and already has over 100 credits to his name. He missed out on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, but his character Marty was in the other four films. Arenberg also has over 100 credits to his name, having made his screen debut in the late ’80s. His character, named Pintel, was in the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

We know Disney intends to make more Pirates of the Caribbean movies at some point, but it’s not clear if it’s going to be a follow-up to the five existing films or some kind of reboot.

Take a look at the interviews with Kinnaman, Elise, and the Caribbean cast members, then let us know what you thought of them by leaving a comment below!

