Jerry Bruckheimer teases Pirates 6 moving towards the high seas of production… will it star Johnny Depp?

Ahoy, mateys! Even Jerry Bruckheimer decades after becoming synonymous with action blockbusters, the producer is still directly involved with some of the biggest movies of the past couple of years – and wants to see the return of his biggest franchise: Pirates of the Caribbean, casually name-dropping the sixth installment.

When pressed about his future endeavors, Bruckheimer didn’t reveal much to Variety but did say, “We’re developing another ‘Top Gun.’ Hopefully we’ll make another ‘F1.’ We’re working on another ‘Pirates.’ We’re working on a lot of different movies that have become successful and hopefully we can get ’em all made.”

At this point, it all seems up in the air with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, although Bruckheimer did express his excitement a few months back about the potential. “We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right — and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure.” He would go on to say that fans could expect new characters but the plan was to bring back some favorites, even saying with confidence that he thinks Johnny Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow following a virtual disappearance from Hollywood. “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.”

With five installments, the Pirates of the Caribbean series has grossed a total of $4.52 billion worldwide, making it one of the top franchises in movie history. But will the interest be there a decade later? While the budget for 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales was significantly less than predecessor On Stranger Tide’s insane $379 million tag (it’s still one of the most expensive movies ever), it still only took in $173 million domestically, marking the second time in a row the franchise couldn’t recoup its budget in North America. Then again, the allure of Johnny Depp returning to his most popular character might just be too tempting for fans.

What would make you be on board for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean? Does the franchise still have sea legs or is it time to walk the plank?