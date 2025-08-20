Orlando Bloom says “everybody” needs to come back for the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

There’s been plenty of talk about the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot and which characters could potentially return, but as Orlando Bloom sees it, one sure way the project can succeed is if they bring everybody back.

“ Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there’s definitely, I’m sure there’s a way to create something, ” Bloom told the audience at Fan Expo Chicago (via Entertainment Weekly). “ I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back. “

Bloom starred in the original movie as Will Turner, and he returned for Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. “ My thing is, if the script was great and — ideally it was everybody — it’d be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know, ” Bloom said.

Of course, the big question is whether Johnny Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor was more or less booted from the franchise (as well as others) due to his lengthy legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. But with those troubles behind him, the door is reportedly open for a return. Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that he’s had conversations with Depp about the new film. “ If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it, ” Bruckheimer said. “ It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know. “

Bruckheimer has previously teased that the script they’re working on does include some familiar characters. “ Not all new actors, ” he said. “ We’ll have some back. […] I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess. ” Given Keira Knightley’s mixed feelings about her time on the series, I’m not sure if she’d come back.

