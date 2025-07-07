Movie News

Johnny Depp reflects on being dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts, GrindelwaldJohnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts, Grindelwald

Johnny Depp played Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, or at least he did, until Warner Bros. asked him to step down from the role due to his very public legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, the actor has reflected on being booted from the franchise.

Listen, they’ve said all kinds of things out there in the world about me, and it doesn’t bother me. I’m not running for office,” Depp told the Telegraph. “It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said we’d like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire.

When asked how he responded to that “request” at the moment, Depp said, “F*** you. There’s far too many of me to kill. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken.

Related
Johnny Depp talks getting back into the spotlight and looking to the future

The studio quickly tapped Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp. Mikkelsen later said it was difficult to replace Depp, but suggested that Depp “might” return to the role. “It was very intimidating,” Mikkelsen said. “Obviously, well, now the course has changed—he won the suit, the court [case]—so let’s see if he comes back. He might. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide.” I can’t imagine that will happen as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore prematurely ended the franchise following its disappointing box office performance. Disappointing may be putting it mildly, as the film is the lowest-grossing installment of the Wizarding World franchise by a fair margin.

As far as Depp’s future, the actor is starring alongside Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline in Day Drinker, an upcoming thriller from The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb. According to Lionsgate’s official description, the film tells the story of a private yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious onboard guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.

There have also been rumblings that he could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Source: The Telegraph
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,968 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Johnny Depp News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Superman
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!