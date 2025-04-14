Lionsgate raises a glass to the first look at Johnny Depp in character for Marc Webb’s Day Drinker

Some could say it’s too early in the day for a drink, but it’s the right time somewhere. Today, Lionsgate is clinking glasses with Marc Webb’s upcoming crime thriller Day Drinker by introducing a first look at Johnny Depp’s character in the film. Production for Day Drinker is underway, with Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz reteaming for the fourth time.

Lionsgate’s image of Johnny Depp for Day Drinker presents the iconic actor in a way you might not expect. In the picture, a bearded Johnny Depp leans against a bartop while holding a chilled beverage. Depp’s character has piercing blue eyes, an undershirt to match, and a navy-colored vest that gives him a distinguished look. Depp’s beard and long hair appear gray with age, though he wears it exceptionally well.

According to Lionsgate’s official description, Day Drinker tells the story of a private yacht bartender (Madelyn Cline) who encounters a mysterious onboard guest (Johnny Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Penélope Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.

In addition to Depp, Cruz, and Cline, Lionsgate adds four to Day Drinker with Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle. The film, which begins production in Spain, is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who produce the John Wick franchise for Lionsgate, Adam Kolbrenner, producer of The Tomorrow War, Free Guy, and Prisoners, and Zach Dean, who also wrote the original screenplay. Apple TV+/Skydance recently released Kolbrenner and Dean’s film The Gorge.

The film’s executive producers include Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Marc Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio, and Adrián Guerra.

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penélope, and this incredible cast,” said Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, Snow White, Gifted). “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun.”

What do you think about Johnny Depp’s look in Day Drinker? If you didn’t tell me it was Depp in the photo, I’d have difficulty picking him out. I recognize him around the eyes, but the salty mop and beard throw me off. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.