Glass Onion’s Madelyn Cline joins Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz aboard Marc Webb’s Day Drinker crime thriller

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Stranger Things actress Madelyn Cline is ready to clink glasses with Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz for Marc Webb’s upcoming crime thriller Day Drinker. The film marks Johnny Depp’s first high-profile Hollywood hitter since the widely-publicized scandal involving the fallout of his relationship with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Day Drinker follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker, only to find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly and connected unexpectedly. “Day Drinker combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in October, “and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life.”

After appearing briefly on Netflix‘s Stranger Things and playing Taylor Watts in the Danny McBride and Walton Goggins-led television comedy Vice Principals, Madelyn Cline turned heads with her stand-out role as the “Kook Princess” Sarah Cameron on the Netflix drama series Outer Banks. She’s a delight as Duke Cody’s (Dave Bautista) Twitch channel manager and wannabe politician in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and she has multiple projects waiting in the wings.

Cline will star opposite Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot. The film focuses on a group of friends who are terrorized by a stalker who knows about a gruesome incident from their past. Cline recently wrapped up production for The Map That Leads to You, a romantic drama by director Lasse Hallström. It revolves around a woman who meets an enigmatic stranger on a European trip. Their instant attraction faces challenges from life, duty, and secrets that change her life forever. KJ Apa, Josh Lucas, Sofia Wylie, Orlando Norman, Madison Thompson, and more join the film as primary cast members.

