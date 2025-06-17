Jerry Bruckheimer teases that there will be some returning characters in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film

Mega film producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been trying to crack a sixth entry in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for years. A follow-up has been in the works ever since the last installment — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Bruckheimer has been talking about parallel installments with both new and old continuity, including a version with Margot Robbie, with conflicting reports on whether it is still a go. Bruckheimer is still giving updates about the developing sequel in his latest talk with ScreenRant.

While Bruckheimer has been vocally interested in involving Johnny Depp again, the Jack Sparrow star has gone through an image overhaul in recent years and there hasn’t been a definitive deal locked down yet. However, the producer says that even though Sparrow might not return, there will still be some familiar faces. Bruckheimer updates, “We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right — and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure.” When asked if it was a continuation or something new, Bruckheimer states it would be something new, but also,





Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. […] I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess.

Recently, Geoffrey Rush said that even though Barbossa sacrificed himself in 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he returns if a sixth Pirates entry does in fact get made. “I did come up with a good idea, which is classically based. Hamlet’s father comes back as a ghost, and I just said, ‘I can come back…’” Rush also stated, “Whoever takes over from Johnny, I don’t know what’s gonna happen there. He’s irreplaceable. Jack Sparrow is the new Robert Newton.” Newton refers to the British actor best known for helping popularize the Aarr, matey!-type “pirate speak” we all know thanks to his portrayals of Long John Silver in Treasure Island and Blackbeard in Blackbeard the Pirate.