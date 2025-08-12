Producer thinks Johnny Depp will return for the next Pirates of the Caribbean

Eight years have passed since the release of the fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales – and while franchise star Johnny Depp has said that Disney has cut ties with him due to the Amber Heard lawsuits, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has always been open to bringing Depp back for another adventure as Jack Sparrow. Now, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer has said that he thinks Depp will return for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The only question is whether or not he likes the script.

Over the years, Bruckheimer has talked about parallel Pirates of the Caribbean projects being in development, with both new and old continuity, including a version that would star Margot Robbie. When Entertainment Weekly asked if Depp is willing to play Jack Sparrow again, Bruckheimer confirmed that he and Depp have been having conversations about it. “ If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know. “

Just a couple of months ago, Bruckheimer said, “ We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right — and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure. ” He said that the script they’re working on does include some familiar characters. “ Not all new actors. We’ll have some back. […] I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess. “

Judging by his new interview with Entertainment Weekly, it sounds like Johnny Depp is one of the actors he intends to have back for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Recently, Geoffrey Rush said that even though his character Barbossa sacrificed himself in Dead Men Tell No Tales, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he returns if/when a sixth Pirates entry does in fact get made. “ I did come up with a good idea, which is classically based. Hamlet’s father comes back as a ghost, and I just said, ‘I can come back…’ Whoever takes over from Johnny, I don’t know what’s gonna happen there. He’s irreplaceable. “

Would you like to see Johnny Depp play Jack Sparrow again in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.