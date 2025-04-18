Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention interviews with Ken Foree, Michael Ironside, Lisa Wilcox, and more

JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was recently able to catch up with several popular Final Girls at the Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention in California. Last week, we shared Ryan’s interviews with Lisa Wilcox from the Elm Street franchise, Christine Elise from the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise, and Melanie Kinnaman from Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. He also got to talk with one of the horror genre’s greatest male heroes, Ken Foree, and the legendary character actor Michael Ironside. But we’re not done sharing Vampire Weekend interviews yet!

Now, we’ve collected moments from Ryan’s conversations with Lisa Wilcox, Ken Foree, and Michael Ironside in the video embedded above, which also includes previously unreleased interviews with makeup artist Ve Neill and actor Daniel Roebuck!

Ve Neill’s career stretches back to the 1970s and includes work on Kingdom of the Spiders, Laserblast, Tourist Trap, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Sword and the Sorcerer, The A-Team, The Lost Boys, Beetlejuice, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Dick Tracy, Flatliners, Edward Scissorhands, Hook, Batman Returns, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ed Wood, Batman Forever, Matilda, Mars Attacks!, The Shining mini-series, Batman & Robin, Galaxy Quest, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean films, Hunger Games films, The Amazing Spider-Man, and much more.

Daniel Roebuck may be best known to some for his collaborations with Rob Zombie: The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, Halloween II, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, The Lords of Salem, 31, 3 from Hell, The Munsters. But he has been appearing on our screens since the ’80s and is closing in on 300 acting credits, including roles in Project X, Dudes, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Eddie Presley, The Fugitive, The Late Shift, Money Talks, U.S. Marshals, Final Destination, Bubba Ho-Tep, Agent Cody Banks, Lost, Weeds, Grimm, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Man in the High Castle, Phantasm: Ravager, 12 to Midnight, Terrifier 3, Saint Nick of Bethlehem, and many more.

