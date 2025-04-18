Horror Movie Interviews

Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention interviews with Ken Foree, Michael Ironside, Lisa Wilcox, and more

By
Posted 5 hours ago

JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was recently able to catch up with several popular Final Girls at the Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention in California. Last week, we shared Ryan’s interviews with Lisa Wilcox from the Elm Street franchise, Christine Elise from the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise, and Melanie Kinnaman from Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. He also got to talk with one of the horror genre’s greatest male heroes, Ken Foree, and the legendary character actor Michael Ironside. But we’re not done sharing Vampire Weekend interviews yet!

Now, we’ve collected moments from Ryan’s conversations with Lisa Wilcox, Ken Foree, and Michael Ironside in the video embedded above, which also includes previously unreleased interviews with makeup artist Ve Neill and actor Daniel Roebuck!

Ve Neill’s career stretches back to the 1970s and includes work on Kingdom of the Spiders, Laserblast, Tourist Trap, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Sword and the Sorcerer, The A-Team, The Lost Boys, Beetlejuice, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Dick Tracy, Flatliners, Edward Scissorhands, Hook, Batman Returns, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ed Wood, Batman Forever, Matilda, Mars Attacks!, The Shining mini-series, Batman & Robin, Galaxy Quest, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean films, Hunger Games films, The Amazing Spider-Man, and much more.

Daniel Roebuck may be best known to some for his collaborations with Rob Zombie: The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, Halloween II, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, The Lords of Salem, 31, 3 from Hell, The Munsters. But he has been appearing on our screens since the ’80s and is closing in on 300 acting credits, including roles in Project X, Dudes, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Eddie Presley, The Fugitive, The Late Shift, Money Talks, U.S. Marshals, Final Destination, Bubba Ho-Tep, Agent Cody Banks, Lost, Weeds, Grimm, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Man in the High Castle, Phantasm: Ravager, 12 to Midnight, Terrifier 3, Saint Nick of Bethlehem, and many more.

Take a look at the interviews, then let us know what you thought of them by leaving a comment below!

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,223 Articles Published

Latest Daniel Roebuck News

See More
Stream, a slasher movie from the Terrifier team, will be getting a digital release before Halloween. Cast includes Jeffrey Combs and Tony Todd

Horror Movie Reviews

Stream Review

Posted 8 months ago
Review of the slasher movie Stream, which features FX by the director of Terrifier and has several genre icons in the cast

Latest Horror News

What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!

Horror Movie News

What Did You Think of Sinners?

Posted 1 hour ago
What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!