Interview with genre icon Ken Foree: Dawn of the Dead, The Devil’s Rejects, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3, & more

The horror genre is best known for its “Final Girls,” and JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was recently able to catch up with several popular Final Girls at the Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention in California. This week, we’ve shared Ryan’s interviews with Lisa Wilcox from the Elm Street franchise, Christine Elise from the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise, and Melanie Kinnaman from Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. Now, Ryan wraps up this interview series by having a conversation with one of the horror genre’s greatest male heroes – Ken Foree.

Foree has over 100 screen acting credits to his name and, in recent years, has been a regular in Rob Zombie movies, showing up in the likes of The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, and The Lords of Salem – but before he teamed up with Zombie, he was known to genre fans for playing heroic characters in George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead (he also has a cameo in that film’s remake) and Jeff Burr’s Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III. He also played an ill-fated fellow in the Stuart Gordon movie From Beyond.

Of course, Foree needed a good amount of time to cover some of the many amazing roles he has played and awesome movies he has been in over the years, so our interview video runs for almost a full half hour! It’s about the same length as an episode of Kenan & Kel, the popular sitcom Foree had a co-starring role on back in the day. You can check it out in the embed above.

What did you think of our Ken Foree interview? What is your favorite Ken Foree movie, and which of the characters he has played is your favorite? Let us know by leaving a comment below. My favorite is Dawn of the Dead and his character from that film, Peter.