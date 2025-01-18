Christopher Walken “doesn’t have the equipment” for streaming services, only watches Severance on DVD

Season two of Apple TV+’s Severance has been one of the most highly anticipated sophomore seasons in recent memory. With the first being a smash but concluding all the way back in 2022, fans couldn’t wait to hop back on the streaming service to see what was going on at Lumon Industries. As for co-star Christopher Walken, he’s just fine watching Severance on DVD, thankyouverymuch.

With the second season of Severance underway, Christopher Walken was asked on Andy Cohen Live (via The Hollywood Reporter) if he had gotten a chance to watch it in its entirety. “Not all of them. I can’t. I don’t have the equipment. So, they’re good enough to send me DVDs.” That equipment, of course, is Apple TV+, which is common enough to find on pretty much every smart TV on the market. But Walken doesn’t have it…or any streamer, as it seems.

OK, so maybe Christopher Walken isn’t actively or purposely championing physical media here, but that he still relies on discs – especially for a show he’s a part of – is pretty cool. That he also doesn’t bother with streaming services on top of it shows a complete disinterest in learning just what’s going on in that world, letting it sit in some unaccessible corner, so to speak. Hey, he’s 81, why should he bother with Hulu, Fubo, Freevee, Tubi, or any other ridiculous-sounding streamer?

On Severance, Christopher Walken plays Burt Goodman, the head of optics and design who maintains a close relationship with Irving Bailiff (John Turturro, who actually recommended Walken for the role). The strong cast also features Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, and Jen Tullock. For his performance, Walken received his only Primetime Emmy nomination for a series, also being nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble. (He had previously only ever been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Sarah, Plain and Tall.)

Episodes of Severance drop on Fridays on Apple TV+; the season will conclude on March 21st.

