Joe Bob Briggs joins Full Moon’s second Church of Chills event

Back in October, Charles Band, founder of the legendary entertainment company Full Moon, will be hosting an event called Church of Chills Live! , a revival of the classic Full Moon Roadshow experience, at the Cleveland, Ohio church that Full Moon recently purchased (and which served as the primary filming location for their latest movie, Death Streamer). There was a screening at Death Streamer, plus appearances by special guests Andrew Divoff (the Wishmaster himself) and Dana DeLorenzo of Ash vs. Evil Dead, along with Robin Sydney, Full Moon’s own “First Lady.” Recently, Band announced that a second Church of Chills event will be held on April 5th, with the festivities including a screening of the uncut version of the original Puppet Master. We’ve previously heard that genre icon Barbara Crampton, who makes a cameo appearance in Puppet Master, will be one of the special guests, along with Diana Prince, a.k.a. Darcy the Mail Girl from The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs and Robin Sydney. Now, it has been confirmed that Darcy the Mail Girl will be accompanied by the legendary drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs!

Here’s the official description of the event: Charles Band’s Church of Chills returns for another round and this time it’s bigger, badder and bloodier than ever before! Join the Full Moon circus in our real deal haunted church, as Charlie tells more tales, welcomes a new wave of celebrity guests, (including The Last Drive-in co-host Diana Prince, Full Moon queen Robin Sydney and horror icon Barbara Crampton!), blows your mind with wild on-stage antics (yes, the “Boner Meter” will return!), offers up exclusive merch and props for sale and auction and unspools the movie that started it all: 1989’s Puppet Master, the RARELY seen fully UNCUT version! You won’t want to miss this insane and awesome (and totally LIVE!) B-movie extravaganza!

Band confirmed that Joe Bob Briggs will be appearing at the event in a short video on YouTube. Band and Joe Bob are clearly good friends, as Joe Bob even officiated Band’s marriage to Robin Sydney.

Directed by David Schmoeller from a script that was crafted by Kenneth J. Hall and Joseph G. Collodi, Puppet Master has the following synopsis: Assailed by nightmarish visions, Alex Whitaker (Paul Le Mat) and his fellow psychics descend on the Bodega Bay Inn. There, they discover that their compatriot Neil (Jimmie F. Scaggs) has apparently committed suicide. But, as the gruesome visions continue, they sense that there’s still something sinister afoot. When they find themselves hunted by a band of homicidal marionettes created by puppeteer Andre Toulon (William Hickey), they discover they’re right. When the movie was released, Joe Bob gave Puppet Master four stars in his review. That’s the highest number of stars you can get from him; he even said it was one of the best movies of 1989.

Would you like to attend Church of Chills 2 and see a screening of Puppet Master with Joe Bob Briggs (not to mention Charles Band, Barbara Crampton, Diana Prince, and Robin Sydney) in the room? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Tickets to Church of Chills 2 are available for purchase at FullMoonHorror.com and go for the price of $90.