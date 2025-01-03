Full Moon is having a second Church of Chills event with a Puppet Master screening and special guest Barbara Crampton

Back in October, Charles Band, founder of the legendary entertainment company Full Moon, will be hosting an event called Church of Chills Live!, a revival of the classic Full Moon Roadshow experience, at the Cleveland, Ohio church that Full Moon recently purchased (and which served as the primary filming location for their latest movie, Death Streamer). There was a screening at Death Streamer, plus appearances by special guests Andrew Divoff (the Wishmaster himself) and Dana DeLorenzo of Ash vs. Evil Dead, along with Robin Sydney, Full Moon’s own “First Lady.” Now, Band has announced that a second Church of Chills event will be held on April 5th! There will be a screening of the uncut version of the original Puppet Master at this event, and genre icon Barbara Crampton, who makes a cameo appearance in Puppet Master, will be one of the special guests! Diana Prince, a.k.a. Darcy the Mail Girl from The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs, will also be in attendance, as will Robin Sydney.

Band made the Church of Chills 2 announcement in the latest episode of his Full Moon Universe YouTube show. Tickets are available for purchase at FullMoonHorror.com and go for the price of $90.

Here’s the official description: Charles Band’s “Church of Chills” returns for another round and this time it’s bigger, badder and bloodier than ever before! Join the Full Moon circus in our real deal haunted church, as Charlie tells more tales, welcomes a new wave of celebrity guests, (including THE LAST DRIVE-IN co-host Diana Prince, Full Moon queen Robin Sydney and horror icon Barbara Crampton!), blows your mind with wild on-stage antics (yes, the “Boner Meter” will return!), offers up exclusive merch and props for sale and auction and unspools the movie that started it all: 1989’s PUPPET MASTER, the RARELY seen fully UNCUT version! You won’t want to miss this insane and awesome B-movie extravaganza!

Directed by David Schmoeller from a script that was crafted by Kenneth J. Hall and Joseph G. Collodi, Puppet Master has the following synopsis: Assailed by nightmarish visions, Alex Whitaker (Paul Le Mat) and his fellow psychics descend on the Bodega Bay Inn. There, they discover that their compatriot Neil (Jimmie F. Scaggs) has apparently committed suicide. But, as the gruesome visions continue, they sense that there’s still something sinister afoot. When they find themselves hunted by a band of homicidal marionettes created by puppeteer Andre Toulon (William Hickey), they discover they’re right.

Would you like to attend Church of Chills 2 and see a screening of Puppet Master with Barbara Crampton (not to mention Charles Band, Diana Prince, and Robin Sydney) in the room? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

