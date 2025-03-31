CinemaCon posters promote Eli Roth, Jordan Peele horror projects

Genre filmmakers Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel, Thanksgiving, etc.) and Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope, etc.) both have new horror productions coming our way. Earlier this month, Roth launched a new media company called The Horror Section (which is open to genre fans joining in as investors), with plans to produce movies, TV shows, games, podcasts, and more. Back in 2022, Get Out, Us, and Nope writer/director Peele‘s production company Monkeypaw Productions acquired the genre film pitch Goat from writers Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the plan being that Peele would be producing Goat as part of Monkeypaw’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. The sports-related horror project made its way through production under the title Him last this year, aiming for a September 19, 2025 release date. Now, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray has spotted posters for Roth’s Horror Section slate and the Peele-produced Him at the CinemaCon event, and those posters can be seen below!

The Horror Section has partnered with Iconic Events, the theatrical distribution company behind Terrifier 3, to ensure its films get a proper release – and the CinemaCon poster reveals that the companies are working together on a projects called Babysitter, Mannequins, Clowns, Night Terrors, Nostalgia, The Dummy, Final Cut, Caturday, and Don’t Go in That House, Bitch. Here’s the promotional art:

As of right now, we don’t know anything about these projects beyond the art and titles.

We do know that Justin Tipping – who made his feature directorial debut with the 2016 drama Kicks – directed Him, with lead roles going to Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie), Tyriq Withers (The Game), and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems). Akers and Bronkie’s script centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star . How exactly horror enters the picture is being kept under wraps. ComicBook.com has heard that the script centers on a rookie QB who goes to train with a retiring star QB who may hold a secret about how he has played so long at such a high level . So obviously the GOAT has been using unusual methods to achieve his success, and finding out about them are going to cause the rookie some trouble.

Wayans plays the greatest-of-all-time athlete, while Withers plays the promising young athlete / rookie QB. Details on the character Fox plays in Him haven’t been revealed. Here’s the poster:

Peele is producing Him with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson. David Kern and Kate Oh serve as executive producers. Universal EVP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio.

Are you interested in Eli Roth’s The Horror Section and the Jordan Peele-produced Him? What do you think of the posters? Let us know by leaving a comment below.