Clawfoot: Francesca Eastwood, Milo Gibson psycho thriller gets July release

The children of two Hollywood icons are set to collide in the darkly comic psycho thriller Clawfoot , which is coming to us from director Michael Day, screenwriter April Wolfe, and Yale Entertainment, the company behind the awesome Becky. Francesca Eastwood (Awake), a daughter of Clint Eastwood, and Milo Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), a son of Mel Gibson, star in the film, which we first heard about at the end of September in 2022. If you’ve been wondering what happened with Clawfoot, we have a positive update to share today: Deadline reports that Vertical has acquired the U.S. distribution rights and are planning to release the film on July 19th!

Clawfoot sees Francesca Eastwood taking on the role of an upper-class suburban housewife who is psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor (Milo Gibson) remodeling her bathroom… until she partners with her BFF to turn the tables and a twisted battle of wits ensues with deliciously unexpected results.

Olivia Culpo (I Feel Pretty) plays the BFF.

Clawfoot marks the feature directorial debut of Michael Day, who previously directed multiple short films and episodes of the shows The News Tank and Sisters. This is the second feature written by April Wolfe, as she previously co-wrote the poorly received 2019 version of Black Christmas.

Day produced Clawfoot with Jordan Beckerman and Jordan Yale Levine of Yale Entertainment. Lee Broda, Colby Cote, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Kade Thomas, Jim Thomas, Teresa Thomas, Jeffrey Tussi, David Nazar, Patrick Heaphy, and Will Hirschfeld serve as executive producers.

Beckerman and Levine provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to be working with the Vertical team again—our third film with them in the past year. April Wolfe’s script is so clever and we knew immediately we had to make it. Mike [Day] is someone we had worked with and is super-talented, but we were totally blown away with what he accomplished in his debut film. It’s a wild ride with some really great surprises! “

Does Clawfoot sound like a movie you’d want to check out this July? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.