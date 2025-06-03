Clint Eastwood shoots down “phony” interview quotes

You’ve got to ask yourself one question, random Austrian publication: “Do I feel lucky?” Well, do ya, punk? Clint Eastwood is firing back with .44 Magnum in hand, saying quotes that he allegedly gave Kurier aren’t just fabrications but the interview never happened in the first place.

But first, some context. Kurier had reported that Clint Eastwood recently sat down with them for a too-rare interview, where they claim he told them (via Reuters) that Hollywood as he sees it now is significantly different than it was when he was coming up as both an actor and a director. And you can point to studios who rely strictly on franchises and IP. “I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like Casablanca in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea. We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home.”

As reported by Deadline, Clint Eastwood replied to the supposed quotes he made by stating, “A couple of items about me have recently shown up in the news. I thought I would set the record straight. I can confirm I’ve turned 95. I can also confirm that I never gave an interview to an Austrian publication called Kurier, or any other writer in recent weeks, and that the interview is entirely phony.”

Clint Eastwood had also allegedly stated that he has no plans to retire. And while we wish that was true, there’s just no evidence to support that anymore. And considering how Warner Bros. treated the release of what very well could be his final film, Juror No. 2, we wouldn’t be surprised if he would rather just ride off into the sunset.

This is a fine example of not believing everything you read on the internet. Sure, we’d love to hear what Clint Eastwood thinks of the state of the movie industry but in order to do that, he’ll actually have to sit down with someone. Hey, Clint, give JoBlo a call!

