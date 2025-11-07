Thunderbolt and Lightfoot: Ryan Reynolds developing remake of Clint Eastwood movie

THR reports that Ryan Reynolds is developing a remake of Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, the 1974 action comedy that starred Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges.

Reynolds is also eyeing starring in the remake and will produce through his Maximum Effort production banner. He’s been working on the script with Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson. Deadwood & Wolverine editor Shane Reid will make his directorial debut on the film. The original movie was the directorial debut of Michael Cimino, who would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Director just four years later for The Deer Hunter.

The synopsis for Thunderbolt and Lightfoot: “ While stealing a car, free-spirited drifter Lightfoot (Jeff Bridges) crosses paths with legendary thief Thunderbolt (Clint Eastwood) in the midst of his own escape. Thunderbolt’s old partners in crime, Red (George Kennedy) and Eddie (Geoffrey Lewis), believe he double-crossed them after they robbed a Montana bank vault several years ago. After Thunderbolt successfully pleads his innocence and is let off the hook, Lightfoot rallies them together as a group to rob the very same bank again. “

It’s too early to say who could star alongside Reynolds in the Thunderbolt and Lightfoot remake, but the report mentions it would be a perfect opportunity for another reunion between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Might be interesting.

Reynolds recently signed on to star and produce a live-action adaptation of Eloise for Netflix. The project is based on the children’s book series written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight. Mae Schenk will play the titular Eloise, while Reynolds will play a new and original villain. Amy Sherman-Palladino is directing from a script she co-wrote with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton.

It’s also been heavily rumoured that Reynolds will appear as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, but the actor appeared to deny it, saying he hasn’t stepped foot on the set. I find it hard to believe that Deadpool won’t make an appearance, especially as Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel’s most significant success in Phase 5.

What do you think of Ryan Reynolds developing a remake of Thunderbolt and Lightfoot?