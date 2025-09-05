Ryan Reynolds says he hasn’t stepped foot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday seems to be absolutely packed with characters from across the Marvel Multiverse, but will Ryan Reynolds appear as Deadpool? A report from THR last month stated that Deadpool would be returning for the film, but Deadline disagreed, saying the character won’t appear in any of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Reynolds is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote John Candy: I Like Me, the documentary about the iconic Canadian comedian he produced with director Colin Hanks. (You can check out a review of the doc from our own Chris Bumbray right here.) While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds was asked about the John Candy Easter eggs he put into Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine, and whether there might be similar Easter eggs in Avengers: Doomsday.

“ There’s four that I’ve got in there, ” Reynolds joked. “ Of course, I’ve written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody’s seen ’em nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that’s about as far as I’ll go on that one. “

There might be some careful phrasing there. I find it hard to believe that Deadpool won’t make an appearance in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, especially as Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel’s biggest success in Phase 5.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.