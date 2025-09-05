John Candy: I Like Me (TIFF) Review – A Delightful Tribute to a Canadian Comedy Icon

PLOT: The life and times of the late, great John Candy — from his early days as one of SCTV’s breakout players, through his Hollywood stardom, to his tragic death at only forty-three years old.

REVIEW: Looking back, I think John Candy’s death was the first time a celebrity’s passing ever hit me like a ton of bricks. Maybe it was the fact that he was so young, or maybe it was because he was one of my favorite actors. At twelve years old, I couldn’t believe that the man who had made me laugh so much throughout my childhood was gone. As big as his death was everywhere, it was especially felt here in Canada, where it became long-term national news. His passing was a true national tragedy considering how deeply loved he was.

Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks have teamed up to make this reverent tribute to the comedy legend, which is set to hit Prime Video on October 10th. Causing audible sobs from the packed TIFF audience, it’s a lovely portrait of a man who — it turns out — was exactly who you hoped he’d be, and more. Many of Candy’s colleagues speak about him with great affection, including Bill Murray, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas, Dan Aykroyd, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Tom Hanks, and Steve Martin. Everyone loved the guy, describing him as the same life-of-the-party, big-kid personality you saw on screen.

Yet, just like in his best work, there was depth. As much as Candy loved making people laugh, an air of melancholy followed him. His father had died of a heart attack at only thirty-five, and his brother suffered a similar fate around the same age. This left Candy with severe anxiety, as he knew his own weight and habits were putting him at risk. Hollywood didn’t help by typecasting him as the jolly fat man, with his size treated as a punchline. Hanks’ film makes powerful use of interview footage, where Candy visibly bristles whenever interviewers mock his weight (as they too often did). One particularly harrowing clip shows him in the middle of a panic attack during a satellite interview — a tough but revealing watch.

Above all, though, the movie celebrates his legacy. Significant time is spent on his creative partnership with John Hughes, which co-star Macaulay Culkin argues was far more central to Hughes’s work than himself or any member of the Brat Pack, given how often the two collaborated. Mel Brooks also shares memories, reflecting not only on his friendship with Candy but also on how much the late Carl Reiner adored him while shooting Summer Rental. No one has a bad word to say.

Normally, this is where I’d accuse a documentary of veering into hagiography. Still, given everything I’ve ever heard about Candy, he truly seemed to be what everyone says he was: a good man through and through. Still, as the movie points out, he could never fully appreciate his own talents, living under the constant shadow of fear and anxiety. That’s the sad part — but it’s also heartwarming to see the love he left behind, particularly from his adoring children, both of whom were present at the premiere (you can see their opening remarks here).

This is a terrific watch for John Candy fans. And if, by chance, you only know him from Planes, Trains and Automobiles or Spaceballs, this doc offers a broader, moving look at his remarkable body of work.

John Candy GREAT 8