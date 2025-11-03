Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Mae Schenk in an adaptation of Kay Thompson’s classic Eloise novels at Netflix

It’s become clear that Netflix will not rest until it’s adapted every book from my childhood. Bring it on, I say! According to reports, a live-action adaptation of Kay Thompson‘s Eloise novels is in development for Netflix, with Mae Schenk and Ryan Reynolds set to star. Amy Sherman-Palladino is directing from a script she co-wrote with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton.

In addition to his starring role, Ryan Reynolds will produce Eloise through his Maximum Effort studio with George Dewey, Ashley Fox, and Johnny Pariseau. Woolverton will also produce with Molly Milstein, who will serve as executive producer for Maximum Effort.

Excitingly, while the plot line remains under wraps, reports indicate that Eloise is a wholly original adventure based on the novels by Kay Thompson, with illustrations by Hilary Knight. Mae Schenk will play the titular Eloise, while Reynolds will play a new and original villain.

“Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” said Hannah Minghella, Netflix’s Head of Feature Animation and Family Film. “It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm—Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds—in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film.”

“We’ve been working with the Thompson Estate and Handmade Films for a long time to bring Eloise to fans everywhere, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Effort, Amy and Netflix to bring the cherished children’s property to audiences around the world,” said Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler, Co-Presidents, MRC Film.

Before Eloise landed at Netflix, a film based on the classic children’s book series was set up at Paramount. However, after the Skydance merger, Paramount placed the rights to the property on the market, which Netflix quickly acquired with the intention of placing Reynolds on the project.

“When Amy introduced us to Mae Schenk, we knew instantly she was Eloise,” said Ashley Fox & Johnny Pariseau, Co-Presidents of Production, Maximum Effort. “She’s got the spark, the wit, and just the right amount of mischief. We’re so excited to introduce her to the world with our friends at MRC and Netflix.”

Do you remember Kay Thompson’s Eloise books? I certainly do! Let us know in the comments section below.