Clone High cancelled by Max after two seasons

The Clone High revival has been cancelled by Max after two seasons, bringing the Clone saga to an end… again.

Clone High has, er uh, been cancelled after two seasons by Max, bringing the saga of the clones to an end… er uh, again.

“ Although Max will not proceed with a third season of Clone High, we will always cherish our creative partnership with Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Erik Durbin, Judah Miller, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley, and the team at MTV Entertainment Studios, ” Max said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “ The incredibly talented voice actors, writers, cast and crew provided the opportunity to thaw out these legendary characters. “

The original Clone High series was created by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence, all of whom have returned for the revival. Dubbed a “ modern refresh ” of the original series, Clone High is “ set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships. “

The returning cast included Will Forte as Abe, Nicole Sullivan as Joan, Phil Lord as Scudworth, Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B, Donald Faison as George Washington Carner, and Judah Miller as Scangrade. Christa Miller, who voiced Cleo in the original series, instead voiced Candide Sampson. The role of Cleo was filled by Mitra Jouhari. The rest of the new cast included Ayo Edebiri as Harriet, Vicci Martinez as Frida, Kelvin Yu as Confucious, Neil Casey as Topher Bus, Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea, Sam Richardson as Wesley, Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil, Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman, Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr.

One of the original Clone High characters was not featured in the revival. Of course, I’m talking about Gandhi. The character sparked protests in India, as they were outraged by the show’s depiction of the real-life figure. In the revival, Gandhi was left on ice, with Lord saying, “ The reason the show was cancelled in the first place was because of Gandhi, so we didn’t want to have it cancelled again before it even started. ” Miller added, “ We’re stupid, but not that stupid. “

I’ll admit that the Clone High revival didn’t quite hit the same buttons as the original did for me, but I’m still saddened that it’s been cancelled. What did you think of the series?