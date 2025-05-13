A different kind of mass murderer is the subject of Netflix’s upcoming documentary, Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

The upcoming Netflix documentary, Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, is sure to prey on those with medicine anxiety. The new trailer uncovers the story of the over-the-counter pain meds that were laced with cyanide and claimed the lives of random consumers. The new crime doc is set to stream on Netflix on May 26. The trailer has just been released.

The official synopsis reads,

“From directors Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines (Shadow of Truth, Buried) and executive producer Joe Berlinger (Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, Conversations with a Killer), Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is a gripping three-part docuseries that revisits a chilling crime that shattered the nation’s trust in the safety of everyday brands. Chicago, 1982: at least seven people die after ingesting cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules, sparking nationwide panic and one of the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history. Is there one mastermind behind these horrific deaths, or is that simply a convenient scapegoat in a darker conspiracy and potential cover-up? The series reopens the case that turned the world’s best-selling drug into a terrifying symbol—and changed forever how we view the products in our own medicine cabinets.”

The film features interviews with those closest to the killings. Additionally, it will weigh on shocking theories and evidence, as well as looking at new testimonies, and even gets inside the mind of a key suspect.

Directors Guendelman and Pines tell Netflix, “Before 1982, nobody thought twice about opening a bottle of painkillers. Today, every tamper-proof seal is a reminder of that dark moment — when cyanide-laced capsules transformed an everyday medicine into a murder weapon, permanently reshaping consumer industries. For more than 40 years, this case has been viewed through a narrow lens, locked onto a single theory while crucial evidence and promising leads were left unexplored. Perhaps that’s why, even after all these years, the case remains unsolved. With Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, we’re taking a fresh look at this complex, haunting puzzle, shedding new light through overlooked evidence, unheard testimonies, and troubling inconsistencies. Our hope is that by expanding the narrative, we might bring the families of the victims a step closer to the answers they’ve awaited for decades.”

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders comes from executive producers Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen, Jen Isaacson, Craig D’Entrone, Yotam Guendelman, Ari Pines, Mika Timor, Maor Azran and Dan Adler. RadicalMedia Production and MA and Silvio Films Production bring us this documentary in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Company.