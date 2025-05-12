TV News

Get a first look at Eric Bana in the Netflix series, Untamed, from Mark L. Smith

Mark L. Smith is a master at showing unforgiving environments in nature with The Revenant and his latest series, American Primeval. Netflix now gives us a preview at Untamed, which will be a different take on Yosemite National Park. The new mystery-thriller limited series Untamed starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago and Wilson Bethel will premiere on Thursday, July 17th on Netflix.

Untamed will consist of six one-hour episodes. The official synopsis reads,
“A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 102 of Untamed. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025
Untamed. (L to R) Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez in episode 102 of Untamed. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

The cast and character descriptions read,
Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast territories.

Sam Neill as Paul Souter. Souter has been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half his life. He’s a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He’s comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it’s dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it.

Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez. An ambitious young, former Los Angeles cop, Vasquez is the newest addition to Yosemite’s ranger squad. She came to the park to find a new life with her 4-year-old son, Gael. Despite being a little green when it comes to a landscape like Yosemite, her strong will, astute investigative skills, and big-city homicide techniques become useful tools in a murder that is distinctly human.

Rosemary DeWitt as Jill Bodwin. Jill is Turner’s ex-wife, a former teacher and park counselor, who remarried a few years after their divorce. Despite the fracturing of their marriage, Jill and Turner maintain a strong bond, held together by events from their past.

Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire. A former army ranger, Maguire now uses his skills as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer. Maguire’s a loner, preferring to live by himself in the wilderness where it’s easier to follow his own rules.

Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith are the showrunners on the series. They will also executive produce with the show’s star, Eric Bana, along with John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.

Mark L. Smith tells Netflix, “Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that.” Meanwhile, Elle states, “We get to understand what this job is, and see the beauty of the park, but also the dangers.”

Source: Netflix
