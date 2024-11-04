Netflix releases the trailer for Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?

One of the most notorious unsolved cases of the 90s will be reexamined in the new Netflix documentary from Joe Berlinger.

While shows like the American Crime Story series and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story continue to grip audiences as tightly as when the headlines first broke, Netflix has now released the trailer for one of the most notoriously unsolved mysteries of the 90s. Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? will attempt to analyze this media sensation as no one has yet been brought to justice over this crime. The trailer has just been released and the three-part documentary is set to hit the streamer on November 25.

The description reads,

“On December 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up the morning after a loving family Christmas to discover their youngest child, six-year-old JonBenét, was missing, a chilling ransom note left downstairs. Later that day, John Ramsey discovered his daughter’s body in the basement, revealing the shocking truth that JonBenét had not been kidnapped, but was instead sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in their own home. The Boulder, Colorado police, who had little practical experience in homicide investigations, quickly cast suspicion on JonBenét’s family as the most likely suspects, fanning the flames of media scrutiny and largely one-sided reporting, turning the case into a national obsession. Twenty-eight years later, that obsession — and finger-pointing — hasn’t gone away, and the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved. From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this three-part docuseries investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.”



Academy Award–nominated director Joe Berlinger of The Ted Bundy Tapes helms the limited series. The executive producers on the project include Joe Berlinger, Craig D’Entrone, Jon Kamen and Jen Isaacson. Tim Young is on board as a co-producer.

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are also slated to star in a limited episode drama about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. The series is currently sporting the unofficial title, JonBenét Ramsey and it will be streaming on Paramount+. JonBenét Ramsey comes from Yellowstone producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, as well as showrunner Richard LaGravenese, known for Behind the Candelabra. LaGravense and the series’ creators Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach are also writing. McCarthy and Owen will play JonBenét’s parents, Patsy and John Ramsey.