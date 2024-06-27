Cold Water: Andrew Lincoln to star in British TV thriller

With the Walking Dead era of his career having come to an end, Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star in the thriller series Cold Water

By
Andrew Lincoln

With The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Andrew Lincoln seems to have finally wrapped up his time making his way through the zombie-filled post-apocalypse as lawman Rick Grimes… and now Deadline reports that he’s moving on by signing to star in and executive produce the British TV thriller Cold Water, which is set up at ITV.

Playwright David Ireland is writing the series, which is being produced by Eric production company Sister. Lincoln will be taking on the role of John, a repressed man who who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad. He moves to a backwater Scottish village and strikes up a friendship with next door neighbor Tommy, who is despised by wife Fiona. When her husband’s relationship with their enigmatic new neighbour becomes increasingly intense, Fiona’s suspicions are aroused. She is unconvinced Tommy is all he seems to be.

Lincoln is being joined in the cast by Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), Indira Varma (Obsession) and Eve Myles (Keeping Faith). Bremner is playing Tommy, with Varma playing Fiona.

Ireland previously wrote the Sky series The Lovers and had an acting role in the Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls. He provided the following statement: “Cold Water started with a question I was asking myself. Where do I want to live – the countryside or the city? Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller. And I’m amazed we’ve managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln.

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill added: “David’s scripts are wonderful, and original and have attracted an incredible cast led by Andrew Lincoln. It promises to be a really unmissable drama.

Lincoln and Ireland are executive producing Cold Water with Chris Fry, Alice Tyler, Lydia Hampson, and Jane Featherstone. Brian Coffey is producing. Filming will begin sometime later in 2024.

What do you think of Andrew Lincoln following up the Walking Dead era of his career with the British TV thriller Cold Water? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Ritual, The Night House, and Hellraiser reboot director David Bruckner is set to direct the horror thriller Mice for A24
Mice: Hellraiser’s David Bruckner to direct A24 horror thriller
Powerman 5000 frontman (and Rob Zombie's brother) Spider One is working on his fourth film, which is called Big Baby
Big Baby: Catherine Corcoran and Krsy Fox star in Spider One horror film executive produced by Cher
With the Walking Dead era of his career having come to an end, Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star in the thriller series Cold Water
Cold Water: Andrew Lincoln to star in British TV thriller
A new image from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has made its way online, along with quotes about Michael Keaton getting back into character
The Beetlejuice Experience brings the Ghost with the Most to Hollywood for an interactive event worth dying for
View All

About the Author

15443 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Andrew Lincoln News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles