Cold Water: Andrew Lincoln to star in British TV thriller

With the Walking Dead era of his career having come to an end, Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star in the thriller series Cold Water

With The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Andrew Lincoln seems to have finally wrapped up his time making his way through the zombie-filled post-apocalypse as lawman Rick Grimes… and now Deadline reports that he’s moving on by signing to star in and executive produce the British TV thriller Cold Water , which is set up at ITV.

Playwright David Ireland is writing the series, which is being produced by Eric production company Sister. Lincoln will be taking on the role of John, a repressed man who who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad. He moves to a backwater Scottish village and strikes up a friendship with next door neighbor Tommy, who is despised by wife Fiona. When her husband’s relationship with their enigmatic new neighbour becomes increasingly intense, Fiona’s suspicions are aroused. She is unconvinced Tommy is all he seems to be.

Lincoln is being joined in the cast by Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), Indira Varma (Obsession) and Eve Myles (Keeping Faith). Bremner is playing Tommy, with Varma playing Fiona.

Ireland previously wrote the Sky series The Lovers and had an acting role in the Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls. He provided the following statement: “ Cold Water started with a question I was asking myself. Where do I want to live – the countryside or the city? Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller. And I’m amazed we’ve managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. “

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill added: “ David’s scripts are wonderful, and original and have attracted an incredible cast led by Andrew Lincoln. It promises to be a really unmissable drama. “

Lincoln and Ireland are executive producing Cold Water with Chris Fry, Alice Tyler, Lydia Hampson, and Jane Featherstone. Brian Coffey is producing. Filming will begin sometime later in 2024.

What do you think of Andrew Lincoln following up the Walking Dead era of his career with the British TV thriller Cold Water? Let us know by leaving a comment below.