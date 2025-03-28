Common Side Effects continues to grow at Adult Swim with a Season 2 renewal

Finally, the world can heal! While Warner Bros. continues to make questionable decisions about the future of its Looney Tunes brand, Adult Swim wants its hit adult animated series Common Side Effects to continue growing. The network announced on Friday that Common Side Effects Season 2 is coming, and fans can’t wait to devour new episodes.

Dubbed as an animated comedic thriller, Joe Bennett and Steve Hely co-created Common Side Effects, with Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Mike Daniels (King of the Hill) as executive producers. The show revolves around former high school lab partners Marshall (Dave King) and Frances (Emily Pendergast), who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s most excellent medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international business people are all looking to stop them.

“Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what ‘adult animation’ is capable of,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things.”

“We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to Common Side Effects and are thrilled to continue exploring this world with our amazing team and the fans who have embraced the show,” said co-creators Bennett and Hely. “The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream. Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season.”

The final episode of the first season, also starring Joseph Lee, Mike Judge, and Martha Kelly, airs Sunday at 11:30 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Are you excited about Common Side Effects getting a Season 2 renewal? What’s the first thing you’d try to heal by eating one of Marshall and Frances’ magic mushrooms? What would the world be like if we could recover from most things simply by ingesting a mushroom? What if you’re allergic? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.