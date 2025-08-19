Movie News

Compulsion trailer: Neil Marshall psychological thriller is coming to theatres, digital, and VOD in September

By
Posted 8 hours ago
A trailer has been released for Compulsion, a Neil Marshall psychological thriller coming to theatres and VOD in SeptemberA trailer has been released for Compulsion, a Neil Marshall psychological thriller coming to theatres and VOD in September

Dog Soldiers and The Descent director Neil Marshall has worked with actress/co-writer Charlotte Kirk on his three most recent films, The Reckoning, The Lair, and Duchess, and they’re continuing their collaboration on the upcoming psychological thriller Compulsion. Saban Films secured the domestic distribution rights to the film around ten months ago, and now they have revealed that they’ll be giving Compulsion a digital, VOD, and limited theatrical release on September 19th. With that date right around the corner, a trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

With a script written by Marshall, Compulsion is said to be inspired by the old school erotic thrillers of the ’80s and ’90s, like Fatal AttractionBasic Instinct, and Single White Female. This one centers on the dynamically twisted relationship between two women, as both become embroiled in a series of horrific murders on the island of Malta. Kirk stars in the film alongside Anna-Maria Sieklucka, who starred in the massive hit 365 Days for the Netflix streaming service. Here are some character details: Kirk’s character, Diana, is described as a flamboyant and ruthless thief; Sieklucka’s Evie, as a seemingly innocent young woman with a troubled past and a dark secret. Also in the cast with Sieklucka and Kirk are Zach McGowan (Dracula Untold), Giulia Gorietti (Suburra), Cinzia Monreale (The Beyond), and Harvey Dean (Sea Dragon).

The film was produced by Kristyna Sellnerova for Kristyna Sellnerova Ltd, with executive producer Emily Corcoran, in association with Cork Films. Media Finance Capital was behind the production, which has a post deal with M2 Mediapost and benefitted from the Malta film cash rebate incentive.

I have been a fan of Neil Marshall’s work ever since he made his feature debut with Dog Soldiers more than twenty years ago, and I enjoy that movie so much that I will always take a look at the latest Marshall movie. So I will definitely be watching Compulsion when it gets released by Saban Films next month.

Will you be watching Compulsion? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Compulsion

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,950 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Compulsion News

See More
Quantum Leap, Dean Stockwell

Movie News

Quantum Leap actor, Dean Stockwell, dies at 85

Posted 4 years ago
Sad news to report this morning as Dean Stockwell, best-known by many for playing Admiral Al Calavicci on the sci-fi TV series Quantum Leap, has died. A rep for the family confirmed to “Deadline” that Stockwell died peacefully at home...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!