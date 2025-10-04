Horror Movie Interviews

When is The Descent coming to 4K? Plus – Neil Marshall on his giallo thriller, Compulsion

I can’t act like I’ve been the biggest fan of the films that Neil Marshall and Charlotte Kirk have been making together in recent years. They just haven’t been for me, and I’ve longed for the days of Marshall helming material like The Descent and even Doomsday. I am happy to say that their newest film Compulsion is likely their best effort, combining Giallo and Erotic Thriller to an interesting result. It’s filled with great practical effects and very European sensibilities.

Now we’re getting the final collaboration between Marshall/Kirk, and I was able to chat with them all about it. A common throughline when speaking to them both was a certain sequence done all in one take, and all the challenges that came with it. Kirk seemed down for the challenge, as well as the more erotic elements at play. Marshall also gets into the recent headlines of a Descent prequel, and what we can expect from the new 4K transfer of the original film. These were great talks and you can check them out in the embedded video above.

Compulsion plot:

A young woman’s visit to her stepfather’s villa spirals into danger when she’s targeted by con artists and a violent murder forces her into a deadly cover-up. As a local detective closes in, trust cracks and dark secrets are exposed.

Compulsion is Now Available in Select Theaters, Digital and On Demand.

Compulsion trailer: Neil Marshall psychological thriller is coming to theatres, digital, and VOD in September

