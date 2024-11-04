Compulsion: Neil Marshall psychological thriller unveils a first look image, secures Saban Films distribution

Neil Marshall and Charlotte Kirk have teamed up again for the erotic thriller Compulsion, which has just unveiled a first look image

Dog Soldiers and The Descent director Neil Marshall has worked with actress/co-writer Charlotte Kirk on his three most recent films, The Reckoning, The Lair, and Duchess, and they’re continuing their collaboration on the upcoming psychological thriller Compulsion . Deadline reports that Saban Films has secured the domestic distribution rights to the film – and while a release date has not yet been announced, a first look image has been unveiled. You can check that out at the bottom of this article.

With a script written by Marshall, Compulsion is said to be inspired by the old school erotic thrillers of the ’80s and ’90s, like Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and Single White Female. This one centers on the dynamically twisted relationship between two women, as both become embroiled in a series of horrific murders on the island of Malta. Kirk stars in the film alongside Anna-Maria Sieklucka, who starred in the massive hit 365 Days for the Netflix streaming service. Here are some character details: Kirk’s character, Diana, is described as a flamboyant and ruthless thief; Sieklucka’s Evie, as a seemingly innocent young woman with a troubled past and a dark secret.

Also in the cast with Sieklucka and Kirk are Zach McGowan (Dracula Untold), Giulia Gorietti (Suburra), Cinzia Monreale (The Beyond), and Harvey Dean (Sea Dragon).

Deadline notes that the film was produced by Kristyna Sellnerova for Kristyna Sellnerova Ltd, with executive producer Emily Corcoran, in association with Cork Films. Media Finance Capital was behind the production, which has a post deal with M2 Mediapost and benefitted from the Malta film cash rebate incentive.

I have been a fan of Neil Marshall’s work ever since he made his feature debut with Dog Soldiers more than twenty years ago, and I enjoy that movie so much that I will always take a look at the latest Marshall movie. So I will definitely be watching Compulsion when it gets released by Saban Films.

Are you a fan of Neil Marshall, and does Compulsion sound interesting to you? Take a look at the first look image, then let us know by leaving a comment below.