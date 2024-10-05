Could Terrifier 4 come out in 2025? Director Damien Leone says “it might happen”

Terrifier 3 hasn’t even come out yet and already director Damien Leone has a good idea how he will end the series with 4.

As Terrifier 3 nears its release – and is already drumming up publicity for its violence – we can pretty much be guaranteed that a Terrifier 4 will be right around the corner. Tailor-made for an immediate cult following and the Spirit Halloween crowd, Art the Clown seems almost as much a part of spooky season as any of the other franchise favorites. So director Damien Leone better squeeze what he can – and he will, saying Terrifier 4 could be arriving as early as next year.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the threequel’s release, Leone said that Terrifier 3 purposely leaves fans wanting more, thus setting up Terrifier 4. “It leaves on a blatant cliffhanger. It’s like our Empire Strikes Back of the saga. So somebody asked me if there was going to be more, and I was like, ‘Well, you just saw the movie, so, of course, there’s going to be more. I would never leave the audience there.”

As for where Terrifier 4 could take the fans, Leone said a lot of it has been in the outline phase since Terrifier 2, which came out in 2022. “It’s a great safety net to have because figuring out the end of your franchise is usually the hardest part, especially if it’s, hopefully, a satisfying ending. So I have a lot of it blueprinted now, and depending on how Terrifier 3 does and if it continues to get a good reception and people really want the next one, then that could be something I dive into right away.”

Leone has said that a Terrifier 4 would probably be the last, but considering the level of following the movies and Art have, we wouldn’t be surprised if he kept going – especially with such small budgets raking in sizable receipts.

Terrifier 3 will help bridge that Halloween/Christmas gap, as it will find final girl Sienna Shaw trading in sleigh for slay as Art the Clown begins terrorizing her all over again after the events of Terrifier 2.

Do you think Terrifier 4 will actually be the last in the series or will it keep going?