Terrifier 3 audience reaction trailer describes the film as disgusting, scary, depraved, traumatizing

Views describe Terrifier 3 as disgusting, scary, depraved, and traumatizing in an audience reaction trailer

By

Writer/director Damien Leone had a budget of around $55,000 to work with on his breakout horror film Terrifier, and a budget of “a little over” $250,000 for Terrifier 2, which was a massive hit when it was released in 2022, earning $15.1 million at the box office. Since the second film did so well, Terrifier 3 has a substantially higher budget. A “couple million” is going into this one, and we’re going to get the chance to see how that translates to the screen when the film receives a theatrical release on October 11th… but there have already been some screenings, and you can hear the reactions of some audience members in the audience reaction trailer embedded above. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that nine people walked out of the UK premiere within the first ten minutes of the movie (two more followed them out later), and that one audience member vomited along the way.

Terrifier 3 has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Here’s some more information: After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Speaking with USA Today, Leone revealed that the new sequel takes place five years after the events of Terrifier 2.

David Howard Thornton reprises the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve (although Thornton didn’t start playing him until Terrifier). Also in the cast are Lauren LaVera, who’s back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna; Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes, and Daniel Roebuck, who has been cast in the role of Santa Claus. FX legend Tom Savini will also be showing up, in an unspecified role. The same goes for Jon Abrahams, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, and legendary character actor Clint Howard. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is back in Terrifier 3 – but he has let everyone know that his appearance in the film won’t last very long.

Viewers in the audience reaction trailer describe Terrifier 3 as disgusting, scary, depraved, and traumatizing, among other things. Are you looking forward to this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Views describe Terrifier 3 as disgusting, scary, depraved, and traumatizing in an audience reaction trailer
Terrifier 3 audience reaction trailer describes the film as disgusting, scary, depraved, traumatizing
Melissa Barrera of the Scream franchise has joined Simu Liu in a techno thriller series produced by James Wan
Melissa Barrera and 4 others join Simu Liu in Peacock espionage techno-thriller produced by James Wan
Oscar winner Faye Dunaway has joined the cast of the supernatural thriller The Evilry, which begins filming this month
The Evilry: Faye Dunaway joins the cast of supernatural thriller
A trailer has been released for What We Do in the Shadows season 6, which premieres later this month and is the show's final season
What We Do in the Shadows season 6 trailer gives a preview of FX series’ final episodes
View All

About the Author

16038 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Terrifier 3 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles